T-Mobile Announces Partnership With PGA of America
T-Mobile is celebrating a new partnership with its 5G network. Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that it will be deploying its 5G solutions at the PGA Championship. Through this, the experience of golf fans from around the world can be further enhanced.
This coincides with the upcoming PGA Championship event, which will be held at Valhalla Golf Club from May 15 to 19, 2024. Through its partnership with T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS), the PGA of America can take advantage of the first 5G private network in the US to bring optimized broadcast viewing for golf fans around the world.
In its press release, T-Mobile says golf fans will get to experience the following:
- Enhanced views of Hole 13: For the first time in golf, 5G will be implemented into a live broadcast. Using the capabilities of a T-Mobile 5G private network, CBS Sports will be able to use 5G-connected cameras for new angles of the iconic Hole 13, and cinematic quality footage, giving fans more hero shots of their favorite players at Valhalla.
- More content with the T5G Range Live Show: Fans can watch brand-new pre-championship coverage live on PGA digital and social channels. T-Mobile’s 5G private network and 5G POV cameras will bring fans an exclusive, up-close look at the action on the practice range while PGA coaches and expert commentators provide valuable insights and analysis on the players’ warm-up sessions. Fans will also get detailed stats, including ball speed, apex, curve, distance and more.
- A Club Magenta experience on the course: Guests at Valhalla can get up close and personal with T-Mobile athletes like Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa in a live Q&A at Club Magenta, a VIP lounge with benefits like premium views and complimentary phone charging. And T-Mobile customers can flash their Magenta Status to get even more perks like Fast Lane access to the Club Magenta tent, free T-Mobile merch including chairs for the course AND Magenta cocktails.
Source: T-Mobile