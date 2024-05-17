Report: Some T-Mobile Customers Experiencing Network Problems
Earlier today, T-Mobile customers reportedly experienced a problem. As reported to DownDetector, 61 complaints were submitted around 4:01 pm EDT. A couple of hours later, the number of complaints reached 5,157. Ever since then, the number has declined to 217 complaints.
The reports showed that 48% of customers could not send or receive text messages. 36% of complaints also shared they were unable to use their devices on T-Mo’s network. Lastly, 16% of complaints were related to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. The areas that were affected include Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, New York City, Shawnee, Las Vegas, and Brooklyn.
In addition to T-Mobile, iMessage users logged complaints that the messaging platform had stopped working for a total of 46 minutes.
This is a developing story.
Source: Phone Arena