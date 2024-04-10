T-Mobile Now Available at Almost All Sam’s Club Locations
Sam’s Club members are in for a treat today as T-Mobile expands its retail presence in almost all locations of the membership chain. Since they are Sam’s Club’s exclusive in-club wireless provider, you can shop for the latest T-Mo plans and devices through their Mobile Experts.
As part of this launch, T-Mobile has an exclusive offer to Sam’s Club members. If you switch to the Un-Carrier (or add a new line) and get a device, you can get a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card annually. This eGift card will be available every year you stay with T-Mobile and maintain your Plus membership. This can also mean getting a Sam’s Club Plus membership for only $50 per year instead of the regular $110 per year fee.
You can check out the different offers available for both T-Mobile and T-Mobile for Business customers at Sam’s Club here.
Source: T-Mobile