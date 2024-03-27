T-Mobile is Rolling Out New PTT Product Next Month
T-Mobile is introducing a new product called T-Mobile Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT). This falls under its T-Mobile Direct Connect portfolio that is built into Motorola Solutions’ Critical Connect service.
Through this service, agencies and businesses can end-to-end encryption, redundancy, and resiliency with emergency alerts, secure messaging, ambient listening, and role-based management.
While this is a product built for rugged devices, it also comes as an app that can be installed on smartphones and tablets. The product is mainly targeted for the needs of first responders and field workers.
T-Mobile says its MCPTT product will be available starting next month. In the meantime, you can learn more about T-Mobile MCPTT here.
Source: T-Mobile