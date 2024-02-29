T-Mobile Launches 5G Home Internet in Puerto Rico
T-Mobile has exciting news to Puerto Rico residents. The Un-carrier has rolled out its 5G Home Internet service to customers based in this US territory.
If you are a T-Mobile customer based in Puerto Rico, you can now sign up for 5G Home Internet with your qualifying voice line and an eligible address. The service costs $50 a month with AutoPay enabled. You can activate service via your local retail store.
In T-Mobile’s announcement, T-Mobile Puerto Rico’s Vice President and General Manager, Jorge Martel, said:
“People depend on internet access more than ever, yet many ISPs continue to burden customers with equipment fees, poor customer service and exploding bills that increase every year. That all changes with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Today, T-Mobile is reaffirming its commitment to Puerto Rico by using the power of our leading 5G network to give customers a new affordable choice for home internet. To celebrate, we’re giving anyone who signs up a $100 T-Mobile gift card … that’s like getting two months of service for free.”
T-Mobile is also offering a free trial of the service for 15 days. When you decide to switch, T-Mobile will be paying up to $750, which should cover early termination fees from other providers.
For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet Service in Puerto Rico, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile