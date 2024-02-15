T-Mobile Achieves Record-Breaking Speeds in New 5G UL Tx Switching Test
T-Mobile celebrates a new milestone as it achieves an uplink speed of 345 Mbps on its 5G SA network. This number was achieved when the Un-carrier tested a new feature called UL Tx switching.
The 345 Mbps achieved by T-Mobile is a significant number since it is the fastest-ever recorded in North America that makes use of sub-6 GHz spectrum. This achievement shows that T-Mobile’s technology has the potential to revolutionize data transmission between mobile devices to the network.
Through UL Tx switching, users get to experience seamless switching using a combination of frequencies. As a result, it creates more uplink capacity and higher uplink speeds. T-Mobile refers to it as “taking the 5G superhighway.”
The test made use of Nokia’s next-generation AirScale portfolio along with a mobile test with a smartphone powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon Modem-RF system.
In response to its achievement, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:
“This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to delivering an even better network experience to our customers. Uplink transmit switching has the potential to significantly boost upload speeds and capacity, and we implore our partners around the globe to build the capability into the 5G ecosystem moving forward.”
You can read more about the milestone here.