T-Mobile Makes $50,000 Donation to 5 Organizations in Hawaii and Washington
Earlier today, T-Mobile made a donation to help a total of five nonprofit organizations. The Un-carrier made a donation totaling $50,000 to two Hawaiian-based and three Washington-based organizations.
These groups were specifically handpicked by T-Mobile employees in these two locations as part of its Difference Maker Award. This is a quarterly recognition program that T-Mobile rolled out last year to recognize the top-ranking business performance areas across the company. Through the award, winning employees were able to present checks and dedicate a day of service at the selected organization.
Previously, the recognition program awarded groups in Puerto Rico and Virginia. This time around, T-Mobile employees chose these groups to donate to:
- Ferndale Food Bank
- Generating Hope
- Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King and Kittitas Counties (SKKC)
- Maui Food Bank
- Maui Strong Foundation
Each of these organizations received a donation of $10,000.
T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:
“It’s a privilege to recognize our Hawaii and Pacific Northwest employees who rock it every day in their jobs and communities. The Difference Maker Award puts a spotlight on our teammates’ standout contributions while also empowering them to further the causes closest to their hearts. T-Mobile and these five organizations are all better for their outstanding efforts.”
You can read more about these groups here.
Source: T-Mobile