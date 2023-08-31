T-Mobile Has a New Promotion for Select Prepaid Customers
T-Mobile is currently running a free phone promotion for new prepaid customers. Unfortunately, the offer is only available in select locations.
As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is hoping to expand its customer reach in the “Small Market/Rural Area (SMRA).” An SMRA location is usually referred to an area with lower traffic or usually a rural clientele. So if you reside in a large city, this new offer may not be available in your city.
According to the report, the Un-carrier is giving away discounted or free devices. This will depend on whether you activate service or port in from an eligible carrier. Upon activation, you will need to top up your prepaid service too.
Here are the devices that T-Mobile is giving away:
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – Free when you port in from an eligible carrier upon activation
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – $99 only if you activate a line without porting a number ($128 discount)
- REVVL 6 5G – Free when you activate a line
- REVVL 6x 5G – Free when you activate a line
In order to get a device, you will need to activate a new prepaid line under the Un-carrier’s $50 Unlimited 5G rate plan. This also means you’ll need to pay $50 for the plan and an extra $10 for the SIM card charge. Taxes and fees are applicable.
Source: The Mobile Report