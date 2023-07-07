T-Mobile Now Accepts Pre-orders of Google Pixel Fold
Google has officially unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. And starting today, T-Mobile is ready to accept pre-orders of the device.
The good news about this pre-order offer is that you can get up to $1,000 off when you add a line or trade in an eligible device under Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX. You can also get free Pixel Buds A-Series after rebate when you pick up the device starting July 20th.
The offer is available to both new and existing customers. If you opt to add a line or trade-in a device, you can get the Pixel Fold in Obsidian at $33.33/month for 24 months with T-Mo’s EIP. The full retail price of the device is $1,799.99 plus tax.
The phone will be available online and in stores by Tuesday, July 18. You can visit this page for more information.
Source: T-Mobile