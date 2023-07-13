T-Mobile Deploys Emergency Team to Communities Affected by Vermont Flooding
T-Mobile has deployed its Emergency Response teams to the people and communities in Vermont affected by the flooding. They are also working closely with the American Red Cross to provide assistance to evacuees and personnel by giving relief supplies, charging stations, and others.
In a release, T-Mobile revealed how they are offering support to these communities:
- T-Mobile’s Community Support teams mobilized early to bring supplies to the impacted areas. Emergency response vehicles are currently located in Jeffersonville, VT and will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.
- Our network has remained strong through the flooding and customers can expect to use their services without interruption. Our Emergency Management teams are monitoring the situation as recovery begins.
- The Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.
They are also sending out their thoughts to those affected by the incident. If you need to head over to a T-Mobile store for assistance, you can check their store locator tool for hours of operation.
Source: T-Mobile