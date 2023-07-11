T-Mobile Deploys Emergency Response Team to California During PSPS

It’s normal for electric utility providers to temporarily shut off power during times of an emergency. This way, they can reduce the risk in certain areas. And in California, one or more utility companies plan to do a Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in the coming days.

These providers have been given the ability to implement PSPS during times of extreme weather so they can reduce the risk of fires in electric infrastructure. T-Mobile shared that a PSPS is planned to be implemented from today, July 11th to tomorrow, July 12th in Los Angeles County.

To help its users stay connected, T-Mobile has prepared its network of generators and backup towers. And because of this, customers in the area may not notice their T-Mo service getting affected by the PSPS. But despite this, T-Mobile says that a power outage may temporarily affect your service.

The Un-carrier continues to monitor the situation. They have also kept in close contact with the power providers.

In line with this, the Un-carrier has a few reminders for its customers:

Follow your local power company on social media to stay up to date on the situation: Southern California Edison

Fully charge all your devices. Consider investing in a charging device like an external battery that doesn’t need a power outlet – and fully charge it as well.

Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone, which may permit calling if wireless service is unavailable, but a Wi-Fi network is still available at your location. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling. For Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling. When you first enable Wi-Fi Calling, you must provide T-Mobile with the primary street address at which the Wi-Fi Calling service will be used (“Your E911 Registered Address”). If you call 911 over Wi-Fi, we may transmit Your E911 Registered Address to the 911 Communications Center, who may use it to help emergency responders locate you. You may also need to provide your contact information and current location. You’ll need to update Your E911 Registered Address if you plan on using Wi-Fi Calling service at a location different from Your E911 Registered Address. You can update Your E911 Registered Address by accessing your MyT-Mobile.com account or by contacting T-Mobile Customer Care.



They have also set up a link to a map of services that are affected by the PSPS in California. You can stay connected by visiting their website.

Source: T-Mobile