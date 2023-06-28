T-Mobile Running 54% Discount on Un-carrier On Luggage

Back in November, T-Mobile released a new product called the Un-carrier On. This is a suitcase that T-Mobile created in partnership with Samsara Luggage.

The Un-carrier On is unlike ordinary carry-on luggages. For one, it comes with wireless charging capabilities that helps ensure your mobile devices do not run out of battery when you’re on the go. The luggage is equipped with a removable power bank that makes use of Power Delivery (PD) charging.

Another important feature of the luggage is that it comes equipped with an Apple AirTag, which allows its owners to know where his luggage is. The luggage also has a flat top that doubles as a workstation you can use while waiting for your flight.

When the Magenta-colored luggage was first released, it cost $325. But according to Phone Arena, the luggage is now on sale for a limited time period. You can get the Un-carrier On luggage for $150 until July 3, 2023. This is a discount that’s more than half of the original price.

The report shares that the deal is part of T-Mobile Tuesdays’ reward program so you can pick it up via the app.

Source: Phone Arena