Report: T-Mobile Makes International Calls to Select Countries More Affordable
T-Mobile is making international calls less intimidating for its customers. That’s because the Un-carrier has made international calls much cheaper than before.
According to The Mobile Report, calls to certain countries are now cheaper for T-Mobile customers. To be more specific, calls to Central America and South America will now be cheaper. The list of countries that are getting cheaper calls include the following:
- Landline and Mobile:
- Bolivia
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Paraguay
- Mobile Only:
- Argentina
- Chile
- Panama
- Peru
- Uruguay
Even though the prices on phone calls to these countries are going down, the actual rate still depends on the country you are calling. You can check T-Mobile’s international calling portal to learn more about these rates. It’s important to note that calls to Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela are currently free.
Source: The Mobile Report