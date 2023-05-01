T-Mobile rolls out Better Choice Bundle offer for small businesses
T-Mobile is currently celebrating small businesses week. But instead of limiting the celebration to just one week, they are doing it for the entire month.
As part of this celebration, T-Mobile unveiled the new Better Choice Bundle. This bundle comes with Business Internet and T-Mobile Dialpad for Business collaboration tools, which come with voice solutions (VoIP), messaging, and video conferencing.
Through this bundle, you can save over 30% compared with big cable. And in addition to the savings, T-Mobile is giving each new business internet line (up to 5 lines) a $100 virtual prepaid card. The Un-carrier will also pay off early termination fees (up to $750) for small businesses who decide to switch to Business Internet. There’s also the Price Lock Guarantee, which locks in Business Internet lines to the same fees without raising them.
To know more about this bundle offer, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile