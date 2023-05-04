T-Mobile, Mobi ink MVNO partnership
Mobi, a Hawaiian wireless carrier, just inked an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile. Through this partnership, Mobi customers will have access to T-Mobile’s network throughout Hawaii and in the mainland.
In its announcement at the CCA Mobile Carriers show in Pittsburgh, Mobi CEO Justen Burdette revealed that the partnership continues on with T-Mobile as it originally partnered with Sprint for its roaming services. The carrier also partnered with Verizon in the past for roaming. With the new agreement in place, T-Mobile will be Mobi’s primary roaming partner.
As T-Mo’s MVNO partner, Mobi will also end its network on the PCS spectrum.
Mobi has been around since 2005. Its most recent report revealed they have 55,000 subscriptions. You can learn more about Mobi here.
Source: Fierce Wireless