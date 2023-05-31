Metro by T-Mobile is Now the Official Wireless Partner of the LAFC
Metro by T-Mobile has just ventured into the world of soccer. Earlier today, the prepaid brand announced that it has partnered with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). This partnership makes Metro by T-Mobile the Official Wireless Partner of one premier club of the MLS.
Through this sponsorship, Metro can help kids be part of the game via its player escort program. In every home game, lucky fans will be able to score an upgrade to front row or field side seats so they can be closer to the action. There will also be custom content, community programs, player appearances, and other activities at select Metro by T-Mobile stores.
In the announcement, T-Mobile’s Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:
“As America’s most popular prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile has the power to bring the game to life for fans in some exciting ways while reinforcing our commitment to the Los Angeles community. You’re going to see us showing up more than ever before and we can’t wait to get started.”
The LAFC is set to play in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final later today.
Source: T-Mobile