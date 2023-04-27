umlaut awards T-Mobile top honors in its recent study
T-Mobile is on a roll!
Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced that its 5G network received top honors from another independent study.
Umlaut measured network performance by analyzing 29.6 billion samples from over 1.2 million real 5G users. And based on umlaut’s report, T-Mobile won the following titles:
- Overall highest 5G score
- Best 5G Coverage, meaning customers on T-Mobile enjoy having a 5G signal in more places.
- Best 5G Stability, shows that T-Mobile customers experience the most stable 5G signals.
- Best 5G Download Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest download speeds.
- Best 5G Upload Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest upload speeds.
“Our network was built to enhance the way people live their day to day lives. The results from umlaut prove that for millions of people around the country, our network is performing the best in the places and ways that matter most to them.”– Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile
You can read more about the study here.
Source: T-Mobile