T-Mobile reports successful test with 5G SA, rolls out VoNR in 6 cities

T-Mobile is making upgrades to its 5G network. Through these upgrades, its 5G network will be faster and more advanced.

In its announcement today, the Un-carrier revealed two key steps they are making for these upgrades: the first is with its four-carrier aggregation with 5G SA (Stand-alone). The Un-carrier was able to successfully test the technology and as a result, earn peak speeds reaching 3.3 Gbps on a Samsung Galaxy S23. This testing was able to combine two channels of 2500MHz spectrum (band 41) and two channels of 1900MHz spectrum (band 2/25). The combination of these channels created one 5G SA channel with 225MHz wide capacity.

With this development, T-Mobile revealed that Samsung Galaxy S23 customers will be “among the first to experience four-carrier aggregation later this year.” They also promised that more devices will follow in the future.

The other announcement that T-Mobile made today is that they have deployed VoNR in six cities. The cities that now have this technology include:

New York City

Seattle

Portland

New Orleans

Cincinnati

Salt Lake City

While customers won’t be able to notice a change, their voice call setup time will be slightly faster than before. VoNR will also allow devices to stay connected to 5G continuously.

Source: T-Mobile