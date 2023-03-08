Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus in yellow color coming to T-Mobile
Surprise, surprise! Apple’s latest iPhone model now comes in the color yellow. And today, T-Mobile revealed that they will be offering the new color real soon.
In addition to this, T-Mobile has a few offers for new and existing customers:
- Get 4 iPhone 14 on Us when you add 4 lines and trade in 4 qualifying devices. Plus, get 4 lines for only $25/per line when you switch. That’s four free iPhones and 4 lines for $100.
- Get up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series when trading in on Magenta MAX or half off (up to $500) on almost all other T-Mobile plans.
- Get up to $800 off any iPhone 14 series when adding a line on Magenta MAX or half off (up to $400) on almost all other T-Mobile plans.
If you are interested in picking up either the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in the new color, you can pre-order starting Friday, March 10. The device will then be available starting Tuesday, March 14.
Source: T-Mobile