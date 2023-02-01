T-Mobile unveils offers for Samsung Galaxy S23 devices
Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 series earlier today and it surely is something to look forward to.
T-Mobile has summarized the specs included in these phones:
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the best of Galaxy Note series with the S series, including the enhanced new S Pen to better enable new ways to work and create on the go. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8” QHD+ display plus a camera that includes a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 5,000 mAh battery which lasts more than 20 percent longer. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender starting at $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99).
- The Samsung Galaxy S23+ sports a 6.6” FHD+ Flat display with triple rear-facing cameras plus double the base storage from 128GB to 256GB. It comes equipped with a 12MP front facing camera, a 4,700mAh battery and wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in 128GB or 256GB in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 touts a 6.1” FHD+ Flat display. It has a 12MP front-facing camera and triple rear-facing cameras with 50MP wide lens. Plus, it comes with a 3,900 mAh battery and Wireless PowerShare. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 in 128GB or 256GB in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender starting at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99).
Now that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are official, T-Mobile is starting to accept pre-orders in its stores and online.
The Un-carrier has a number of offers for these three devices. Here is a summary of these deals:
- Free Samsung Galaxy S23+ (or $1000 off any in the S23 lineup) with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX or 50% off the S23+ (or up to $500 off) with eligible trade-in on almost ANY plan.
- Free Samsung Galaxy S23 (or $800 off any in the S23 lineup) when adding a line on Magenta MAX or on a qualifying business plan or up to 50% off ($400 off) the S23 when adding a line on almost ANY plan — no trade-in required.
- Free memory upgrade from Samsung when picking up any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 phone for the price of the 128GB.
- And, T-Mobile for Business customers get free Samsung Galaxy S23+ (or $1000 off) on a qualifying business plan when they switch to T-Mobile. For more on this, and T-Mobile for Business deals, visit here.
If you are interested in pre-ordering any of these phones, you can visit this page for more information. The three devices will be available on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Source: T-Mobile