T-Mobile reveals record customer growth in 2022
T-Mobile has unveiled its Q4 and Full Year 2022 results and it’s something worth being proud of.
In 2022, the Un-Carrier was able to deliver record customer growth; which includes industry-best and record high postpaid account, postpaid customer, and broadband customer growth.
Here are the highlights of today’s announcement:
- Postpaid service revenues of $11.7 billion in Q4 2022 (in line with consensus) — $45.9 billion in 2022, industry-leading growth of 8%.
- Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 billion in Q4 2022 (beat on consensus) — $26.4 billion in 2022, industry-leading growth of 12% and at high end of guidance.
- Free Cash Flow of $2.2 billion in Q4 2022 (beat on consensus) — $7.7 billion in 2022, industry-leading growth of 36%, exceeded guidance.
T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, had this to say about the results they got:
“With record postpaid account and customer net adds that translated into industry-leading postpaid service revenue and cash flow growth, T-Mobile absolutely smashed 2022 by once again focusing on putting customers first. In true Un-carrier fashion, we have no plans to slow down in 2023. Now that we are being recognized as not only the 5G leader but the clear overall network leader in the U.S., our differentiated and sustainable growth strategy is opening up even bigger pathways for our future!”
You can find more details on T-Mobile’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 results here.
Source: T-Mobile