T-Mobile currently offering Motorola Edge 2022 for trade-ins
T-Mobile has an ongoing trade-in deal for customers using a low end device. For a limited time period, the Un-carrier is giving away a free Motorola Edge 2022 to customers who trade-in an eligible device. And the good news is that there is a long list of eligible devices for this offer.
This was shared today by The T-Mo Report, who received an internal documentation that outlined the offer. Customers who previously got T-Mobile’s free device with any trade offer for a REVVL smartphone are eligible for this new promotion. Many of these devices are eligible for a Motorola Edge 2022 trade-in. You can pick out your device by choosing the Alcatel option on the drop-down box.
This offer has a limit of four redemption per account. The end date is unknown so it’s a good idea to check out the offer right now. A $35 Device Connection Charge is in place when you purchase in-store or online. You can skip this charge by heading to a participating Costco store.
Source: The T-Mo Report