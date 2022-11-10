T-Mobile brings Home Internet network to the Midwest
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it will be expanding its 5G network to bring its Home Internet service to Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. This expansion will make the service available to over 6 million homes.
It’s surprising to know that prior to today’s announcement, millions of households across these states still don’t have access to home broadband. Now that T-Mo will be expanding its network, these households finally have an option to go with Home Internet.
“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year. Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile
With this expansion, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet will now be available to over 40 million homes across the country. You can visit availability here.
Source: T-Mobile