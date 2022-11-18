T-Mobile alerts customers affected by upcoming PSPS in California
T-Mobile has released a guide for California residents who are scheduled for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The guide revealed the PSPS will take place on November 18-19 in the areas of Los Angeles County and Ventura County.
These shutoffs are temporarily done to reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather conditions. As such, California electric companies are planning to implement one for this reason.
In its effort to keep its customers connected, T-Mobile will be switching to its generators and backup towers. But it is still possible for a power outage to impact your service temporarily.
Through the guide, T-Mobile advises its customers to do the following:
- Follow your local power company on social media to stay up to date on the situation:
- Fully charge all your devices. Consider investing in a charging device like an external battery that doesn’t need a power outlet – and fully charge it as well.
- Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone, which may permit calling if wireless service is unavailable, but a Wi-Fi network is still available at your location.
- For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling. For Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.
- When you first enable Wi-Fi Calling, you must provide T-Mobile with the primary street address at which the Wi-Fi Calling service will be used (“Your E911 Registered Address”). If you call 911 over Wi-Fi, we may transmit Your E911 Registered Address to the 911 Communications Center, who may use it to help emergency responders locate you. You may also need to provide your contact information and current location. You’ll need to update Your E911 Registered Address if you plan on using Wi-Fi Calling service at a location different from Your E911 Registered Address. You can update Your E911 Registered Address by accessing your MyT-Mobile.com account or by contacting T-Mobile Customer Care.
You can check this map to see if you will be affected by the temporary shutoff.
Source: T-Mobile