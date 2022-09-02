T-Mobile brings 5G to Lollapalooza

A few weeks ago, one of the largest summer music festivals was held in Chicago. And in this year’s Lollapalooza, T-Mobile partnered with Google Pixel to bring 5G to participants.

Over 170 artists performed throughout the 4-day event. While it is one of the longest and largest music festivals in the country, attendees were in for a surprise this year. Thanks to T-Mobile’s partnership with Google Pixel, the live experience was elevated for 400,000 fans.

For those watching the concert at home, T-Mobile’s 5G network acted as the unofficial festival broadcast by encouraging physical concert attendees to share their experience across social media. And with this massive number of attendees, T-Mo’s wireless network was put to the test. The good news is that they were able to deliver and bring the show to fans around the world in almost real-time.

In addition to this, T-Mobile built Posterpalooza with Google Pixel’s Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro. This showcased an immersive AR gallery that surrounded participants in art. T-Mobile also launched 300 drones using 5G over the Chicago sky in partnership with Hulu. The performance lasted six minutes and was complete with instrumentals.

If you can recall, T-Mobile worked with Mixhalo to bring an immersive listening experience to a small crowd. Hopefully, this can be something to look forward to in future Lollapalooza festivals and concerts.

Source: T-Mobile