T-Mobile opens pre-order for Google Pixel 6a, reveals offers to get phone for free
Google’s newest Pixel smartphone is getting ready for its release.
This week, Google announced that it has started accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 6a. And earlier today, T-Mobile opened its doors for pre-orders as well. But there’s also a chance to get the device for free.
Here are T-Mo’s current offers for the Pixel 6a:
- Get the Google Pixel 6a for free ($450 off) when adding a line on most plans
- Get $300 off Google Pixel 6a when trading in an eligible device
- T-Mobile for Business customers can also get it free when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced or Ultimate plans
If you don’t meet these qualifications but still wish to pre-order the device, you can pick one up for $18.75/month ($0 down) via T-Mobile’s 24-month no-interest equipment installment plan or $449.99 upfront.
As for the device’s specs, Google has included a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and Google Tensor to power up the Pixel 6a. There are two rear-facing cameras both with a 12-megapixel lens. In front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The device also comes with Google’s latest camera feature called Magic Eraser. This feature allows users to remove distractions when they are taking a photo. Lastly, the Pixel 6a has a 4,300mAh battery. It comes in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage color options.
The Pixel 6a won’t be available until July 28th. By then, you can get the device in stores and online.
Source: T-Mobile