T-Mobile continues lead for its 5G network
T-Mobile has just been recognized by umlaut and Opensignal for its 5G network.
In a report made by the company, umlaut named the Un-carrier as the most reliable 5G network with the most 5G coverage and highest active 5G download and upload speeds. Another report from Opensignal seems to echo this after it was named as #1 for 5G speed with more connectivity.
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, said this with today’s report:
“T-Mobile’s 5G network has consistently ranked as the most reliable with the fastest speeds and the best coverage. These latest reports demonstrate again the extent of our 5G leadership across the US with the combination of great 5G coverage and reliability coupled with powerful speeds. And we continue to enhance these experiences for our customers every day through the incredible work of our network team.”
This puts T-Mobile’s 5G network as the most awarded network in the country.
You can read more about this report here.
Source: T-Mobile