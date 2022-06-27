T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200 5G users are next to receive Android 12 update
Good news to T-Mobile customers who are using the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Your device is getting the stable Android 12 update.
This was recently reported by PhoneArena, who shared that the update is making its way OTA (over-the-air). The update has already rolled out to unlocked models earlier this month so it’s good to know that the Un-carrier is slated to receive the update next.
The bad news is that the update has a size of 4GB. Also, the Nord N200 5G has been said to receive only one major OS update, which is the Android 12. So this means that Android 13 is out of the picture.
If you are a Nord N200 5G user, you can check whether the update is available on your device soon.
Source: PhoneArena