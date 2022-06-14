T-Mobile breaks new Standalone 5G record
Once again, T-Mobile’s engineers have set the bar for the 5G industry.
T-Mobile today revealed that they were able to aggregate three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum and were able to reach over 3Gbps speeds on its standalone 5G network. This is a remarkable achievement since it is the first time it has been done using a commercial device.
What’s even more remarkable about this accomplishment is that the engineers only used the mid-band spectrum. They did not use its millimeter wave networks.
“This test demonstrates the incredible power of mid-band spectrum and represents another huge step forward for standalone 5G,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Only T-Mobile is delivering a nationwide standalone 5G network to customers today, and we’re blazing a trail with new performance-boosting capabilities that generate incredible speeds and deliver on our vision to create the highest capacity network in the country.”
The test was conducted using a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. You can read more about it here.
Source: T-Mobile