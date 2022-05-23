T-Mobile unveils 5G ANS
T-Mobile today launched its new 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS). Through this service, enterprises are able to unlock massive amounts of data using 5G connectivity with edge computing. As a result, they can gather and process their data at “blazing fast speeds.”
The service was unveiled today through T-Mo’s newsroom. In their announcement, T-Mobile revealed that they have partnered with Dell Technologies, Ericsson, and Nokia to make 5G ANS possible.
The Un-carrier shared the experience of global racing league, SallGP, who is already using their 5G ANS service. With this service, SallGP has reduced latency by up to 50 percent. They have also been able to give athletes, coaches, and fans real-time analytics from boats traveling at up to 60mph speeds.
You can learn more about 5G ANS here.
Source: T-Mobile