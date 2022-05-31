T-Mobile has sent out insider discount codes to select customers

T-Mobile’s Insider Discount is back! This promotion has been a popular one since it launched in 2017. And now, T-Mo has sent out emails consisting of a 20% off code to its existing customers. The selected customers can then decide who they want to share the code with.

As revealed by The T-Mo Report, the wireless provider started sending out these emails last May 24th. And as mentioned, only “select customers” were able to receive the email. The shared document also revealed that the recipients of the insider code “are currently receiving some of our best plan pricing.”

If you were one of the lucky customers who received an insider code, you can share it to someone who is not yet on T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or any of its MVNO partners. The new customer also needs to port in a phone number and sign up for the Magenta MAX plan. The code must be redeemed on this website within 14 days of port-in.

Once a new customer uses the insider code shared to him, T-Mobile will give you a free $50 virtual prepaid MasterCard as a referral bonus.

These codes will expire on August 24th.

Source: The T-Mo Report