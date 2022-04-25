Commercial cleaning company partners with T-Mobile for Business

lucid-drone-technologies

Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed a new partnership inked with a commercial cleaning company that utilizes drones for its service. 

In its announcement, T-Mo revealed that Lucid Drone Technologies has selected T-Mobile for Business as its exclusive provider of IoT connectivity and management. With the partnership, the Un-carrier will be in charge of the company’s fleet of industrial spraying drones. 

Apart from powering their systems, T-Mobile will take over real-time sharing of flight data, hardware diagnostics, battery utilization information, and delivery of firmware and software updates. 

In the future, the two companies are looking into making use of T-Mo’s 5G network to operate rones beyond line-of-sight and power more data-intensive capabilities. 

You can learn more about today’s announcement here

 

Source: T-Mobile

Tags: ,

  • steveb944

    Title should read ‘Commercial cleaning drone company…’ At first I thought they now has a cleaning service for Business customers. Got excited because maybe they would offer fleet washing.
    That’s a pretty unique use, good for them for thinking of this use for IoT.