Commercial cleaning company partners with T-Mobile for Business
Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed a new partnership inked with a commercial cleaning company that utilizes drones for its service.
In its announcement, T-Mo revealed that Lucid Drone Technologies has selected T-Mobile for Business as its exclusive provider of IoT connectivity and management. With the partnership, the Un-carrier will be in charge of the company’s fleet of industrial spraying drones.
Apart from powering their systems, T-Mobile will take over real-time sharing of flight data, hardware diagnostics, battery utilization information, and delivery of firmware and software updates.
In the future, the two companies are looking into making use of T-Mo’s 5G network to operate rones beyond line-of-sight and power more data-intensive capabilities.
You can learn more about today’s announcement here.
Source: T-Mobile