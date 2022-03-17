T-Mobile introduces Magenta Drive for BMW
Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled its new Magenta Drive for BMW service. Through this service, the Un-carrier brings 5G connectivity to cars. Together with the reveal, T-Mo announced that its first 5G connected car is the 2022 BMW iX and i4.
As announced by T-Mobile, these two vehicles will be T-Mobile 5G ready upon purchase. This means that when you buy either car, you will have access to T-Mobile’s 5G network. Your car will have unlimited 5G data included, which will allow you to transform your vehicle into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. You’ll be able to connect in-car devices and access unlimited voice calling through this. The service costs $20 per month to postpaid customers.
Apart from the 2022 BMW iX and i4, you can turn any eligible BMW vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot through T-Mobile Magenta Drive for BMW.
On their press page, T-Mobile shares that the service will allow you to:
- Leave your phone behind with in-car calling using your personal cell phone number.
- Never miss a call with simultaneous incoming call notifications between phone and vehicle.
- Download content on up to 10 devices at the same time with unlimited 5G hotspot data.
- Log-in to any compatible BMW and follow-me connectivity personalizes everything, just like in your own car.
“In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “In another 5G first, we’ve delivered America’s first 5G connected cars, and we’re honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles’ connectivity to T-Mobile.”
Source: T-Mobile