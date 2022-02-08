T-Mobile improves 5G network in LA
Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed that it has been working on permanent network improvements across Los Angeles. And along with this announcement, the Un-carrier revealed that these improvements are now live in the City of Dreams.
With the improvements, T-Mo customers situated throughout LA can enjoy more 5G coverage and capacity. And this comes in perfect time with this year’s Big Game taking place soon.
According to T-Mobile, the investments cost them over $100 million. They worked hard to improve 5G infrastructure throughout the city. As a result, over 95% of users in Greater LA are now covered with the Un-carrier’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network.
Some of the upgrades and new installations you can encounter include the following:
- A brand new state-of-the-art 5G system at SoFi Stadium with upgraded 100 Gigabit backhaul and the deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G service using mid-band and millimeter wave spectrum
- Upgraded indoor 5G systems at more than a dozen venues
- 5G upgrades and new installations across hundreds of macro sites and nearly 200 small cells
Source: T-Mobile