T-Mobile celebrates TWOsday with 2/22/22 prizes
Today is a special day! 2/22/22 is both a palindrome and an ambigram. It’s an occurrence that rarely takes place. And with this, T-Mobile is celebrating with T-Mobile TWOsday.
For this day only, T-Mobile (along with its other brands) is celebrating with two-themed thankings. They will be offering over $2 million in freebies, cash prizes, and discounts.
Here are just some of the offerings that you can get under this TWOsday promotion:
- $2 movie tickets on 2/22 . That’s half off T-Mobile’s usual $4 movie ticket deal.
- 2-for-1 Premium Chicken Sandwich in the Wendy’s app.
- 22 cents off each gallon of gas from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program, up to 20 gallons towards one tank of gas. That’s more than double the usual savings.
- 22 free photo prints from Photo Prints Now at CVS Pharmacy
- $5 off + an extra $2 off + free delivery on any Gopuff order over $10.95.
Lastly, T-Mobile is running a sweepstakes that will award two lucky winners $222,222 cash. Anyone can join this sweepstakes as well as the other 2/22/22 cash prizes. Even if you’re not a T-Mobile wireless customer, you can still join in on the fun.
You can read more about this promotion to learn more.
Source: T-Mobile