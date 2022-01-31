T-Mobile: To let go of some unvaccinated employees

It looks like T-Mobile is on the hot seat right now with its latest decision regarding unvaccinated employees. 

As reported by The Verge, T-Mo plans to fire corporate employees who still have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2. The decision was revealed in an internal email. This was further corroborated by Deeanne King, T-Mo’s head of human resources, who said that employees with only one dose by February 21st will be put on unpaid leave.  

T-Mobile also sent a statement to the publication regarding the matter:

“T-Mobile’s badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. We have shared with employees that we are requiring office workers to be fully vaccinated by April 2.”

The Un-carrier shares that the digital pass system it uses can keep track of the vaccination status of each employee. There will be “limited” exceptions to employees on “certain roles, locations, and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions.” 

The policy is only applicable to corporate employees. Employees in customer service departments will be required to show proof that they have received the first vaccine dose by February 21st too. But unlike corporate employees, they won’t be put on unpaid leave. Technicians and store employees are not subject to the mandate. 

“We understand that this is a deeply personal decision for some employees but we believe that taking this step will put us in the best position to protect our T-Mobile community.”

 

Source: The Verge

 

Tags:

  • purgeiscoming

    It’s been fascinating to watch the foreign press to pick this up first, followed by very few mentions in the national press and none in the local news. Things that make you go “hmmm…”

  • John Leger

    This reads wrong in the last paragraph – worded to sound like customer service employees are not impacted but they indeed are. They will not be put on unpaid leave but expected to keep working until they are terminated on 4/2, or 4/1 whichever their plan is.

  • ant0n

    Boycott Tmo

  • Walter Kowalski

    Will employee at these companies have to get a daily booster? When will it end?

    • TheTruthIsOutThere

      When will it end?

      With healthy employees?