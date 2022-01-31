T-Mobile: To let go of some unvaccinated employees

It looks like T-Mobile is on the hot seat right now with its latest decision regarding unvaccinated employees.

As reported by The Verge, T-Mo plans to fire corporate employees who still have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2. The decision was revealed in an internal email. This was further corroborated by Deeanne King, T-Mo’s head of human resources, who said that employees with only one dose by February 21st will be put on unpaid leave.

T-Mobile also sent a statement to the publication regarding the matter:

“T-Mobile’s badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. We have shared with employees that we are requiring office workers to be fully vaccinated by April 2.”

The Un-carrier shares that the digital pass system it uses can keep track of the vaccination status of each employee. There will be “limited” exceptions to employees on “certain roles, locations, and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions.”

The policy is only applicable to corporate employees. Employees in customer service departments will be required to show proof that they have received the first vaccine dose by February 21st too. But unlike corporate employees, they won’t be put on unpaid leave. Technicians and store employees are not subject to the mandate.

“We understand that this is a deeply personal decision for some employees but we believe that taking this step will put us in the best position to protect our T-Mobile community.”

Source: The Verge