T-Mobile achieves goal for 100% renewable energy
T-Mobile has obtained a new achievement!
Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that they are the first and only U.S. provider to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy.
This is a milestone that T-Mo mapped out as early as 2018. Back then, they were the first provider to sign the RE100 pledge. Their goal was to source 100% of its total electricity with renewable energy by the end of 2021. And true enough, the Un-carrier has been able to achieve this ambitious goal.
Even with its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile was able to meet this goal.
“T-Mobile put a stake in the ground as the first telecom to commit to going all in on renewable energy by the end of 2021, and now we’re the first to hit this milestone years ahead of others. This was no easy task, but we set a goal and we achieved it. Today, thanks to amazing efforts from a team who was unwavering in our commitment to reduce our impact on the planet, the Un-carrier is powering America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network with 100% clean electricity.” – Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO.
You can learn more about this initiative here.
Source: T-Mobile