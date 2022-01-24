T-Mo employees, you might be entitled to a relocation incentive

T-Mobile is currently enticing its existing customers with some money to relocate to other parts of the country. According to internal documents obtained by The T-Mo Report, the Un-carrier is offering between $4,000 and $10,000 to relocate to another store.

T-Mobile calls this their “Relocation-Based Transfer Incentive.” And as revealed in the document, it is currently being offered to their Retail Associate Managers (RAMs) and higher positions.

With the incentive, T-Mo hopes they can fill staff shortages in new and existing markets. The amount, however, will depend on the distance moved.

In addition to the incentive, the document reveals that employees will also be entitled to a one-time bonus. This amount, however, will depend on the “tier” of the store they will be relocating to. At the same time, the move should also be more than 50 miles so the bonus can be given. The bonus falls anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000.

This relocation incentive is only available for the first quarter of 2022. The report has included a secondary document with a link to a spreadsheet that provides the available positions throughout the company. If you are interested in this offer, you can speak to your District Manager.

Source: The T-Mo Report