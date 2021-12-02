T-Mobile presenting at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
T-Mobile’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be giving a speaking at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.
He will be providing a business update in the event. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, December 8th at 4:45 pm ET.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Sievert’s talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: Valdosta Daily Times