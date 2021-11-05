T-Mobile gives full-year Paramount+ subscription to all its subscribers
T-Mobile is giving its postpaid customers another reason to stay loyal.
Starting Tuesday, November 9th, both new and existing customers T-Moble and Sprint postpaid wireless consumer and home internet customers under any plan can enjoy a full year of Paramount+ Essential for free. And T-Mobile is clear about saying that this freebie is available for “everyone.”
“At T-Mobile, EVERYONE means EVERYONE. And now, every one of our postpaid customers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount+ Essential on Us for a full year. That’s true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta MAX plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier said. “With Paramount+, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.”
Through Paramount+, customers can enjoy watching live sports, breaking news, and a whole lot of entertainment titles to choose from. Not to mention, it streams a number of hit movies like Queenpins, A Quiet Place Part II, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.
Once the one-year period is over, the subscription will automatically be renewed for $4.99 or the current price of the plan. You can visit this page for more information.
Source: T-Mobile