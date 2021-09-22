T-Mobile names new executive vice president and general counsel

T-Mobile recently announced a new addition to its corporate team. According to the announcement, Mark W. Nelson will be joining as the company’s new executive vice president and general counsel by October.

The reason for the change is because current General Counsel Dave Miller will be retiring from his position after 26 years with the Un-Carrier. He will retire from the company on April 1, 2022.

Nelson was chosen to be the successor because of his expertise in regulatory and global antitrust matters. He is also well-versed in US civil litigation matters and is recognized as one of the most highly respected lawyers in Washington, D.C.

With his new role at T-Mobile, Nelson will directly report to Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert. He will have an office in Bellevue, WA and Washington, D.C.

“When Dave approached me about his retirement, I knew we had incredibly big shoes to fill and with Mark we have definitely found the right legal mind for the job. He has been a trusted partner and counselor for many of us at T-Mobile for years, and we are thrilled that he’ll be bringing his years of experience supporting our business and others in-house to T-Mobile as a member of our senior leadership team during this exciting growth period for the company,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Mark has already played a critical role in so many defining moments for the Un-carrier, and we look forward to him continuing to help Team Magenta write our next chapter.”

In addition to Nelson, T-Mobile’s Board of Directors elected Broady Hodder as the corporate secretary. He will report to Nelson.

You can read more about the announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile