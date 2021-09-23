T-Mobile names 25 winners of its Hometown Grants
Earlier this month, T-Mobile named Woodstock, IL as the winner of its Hometown Techover Contest. And today, the Un-Carrier has announced 25 small towns that will win a Hometown Grant to help with their community development projects.
The winners of these grants include the following towns:
- Alabama: Atmore, Wedowee
- Arkansas: Clarksville
- California: Mammoth Lakes
- Illinois: dIXON
- Indiana: Batesville
- Idaho: Fruitland
- Kansas: Fort Scott
- Michigan: Lake Orion
- Mississippi: Oxford
- North Carolina: Laurinburg, Robersonville, Boiling Springs
- New Mexico: Raton
- Ohio: Bowling Green
- Oregon: Aumsville, Talent, Toledo
- Pennsylvania: Phoenixville, Pittston, South Fayette Township
- Tennessee: Erwin
- Texas: Elgin
- Utah: Helper City
- Washington: Moses Lake
These winning small towns and rural communities will be receiving $25 million in grants from T-Mobile designed for their community development projects. The winners of the Hometown Grants will also be locations where T-Mo intends to hire 7,500 new employees over the next five years.
T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants project is just one of the Un-Carrier’s massive commitment to bring its 5G network to rural America. By making this project available, it hopes to do its part in building the community and letting the small town thrive.
Source: T-Mobile