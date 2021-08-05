T-Mobile shows support to Latino communities with newly announced partnerships

T-Mobile has once again shown its support to two of the largest and most influential Hispanic advocacy organizations in the country– the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and UnidosUS (previously known as National Council of La Raza).

T-Mo has recently announced that it will be sponsoring new and existing programs that make digital literacy resources more accessible to Hispanic communities. Through this initiative, T-Mobile hopes it can help address the inequalities often experienced by both Latino students and business owners. This way, they can excel in the technology field and job market.

“T-Mobile believes that investing in the Hispanic community’s technological access and education ensures our country as a whole will succeed in today’s modern workforce,” said T-Mobile Vice President of Strategic Alliances & External Affairs, Clint Odom. “We’re proud to work with LULAC and UnidosUS as they drive critical programs to close the digital divide.”

The Conexiones program will launch this month at select schools situated in Richmond, VA; Houston and El Paso, TX; New York City, NY; and Bartow, FL. The program will run through the 2021 and 2022 academic years and will include the following:

Introduction to digital privacy and security

Using the internet to conduct research and to identify misinformation

Combat cyberbullying

Building a healthy self-image and digital reputation

Cultivating positive relationships online

The program hopes to “empower students to succeed in their studies and beyond to prepare themselves for their future.”

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is also showing its support to Latino business owners through the Latinx in Business program. This program will teach them how to use affordable technological solutions such as 5G connectivity, digital payments, and budgeting apps so they can streamline their business operations. It also teaches them how to use email, social media, and texting so they can provide quality customer service. The program also gives them timely information on existing COVID-specific federal aid programs for small businesses and COVID safety protocols.

Source: T-Mobile