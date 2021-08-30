T-Mobile giving free talk, text, and unlimited data to Hurricane Ida victims

As Hurricane Ida continues to wreak havoc over New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region, T-Mobile has released a statement in response to the power outages. T-Mobile shared that their network is around 70% operational across Alabama and Louisiana after the hurricane hit over the weekend.

Despite having resumed operations in these areas, some customers may continue to experience intermittent impacts to their voice, text, and data service. But T-Mobile assures the public that their first responders and utilities are already assessing the damage caused by the storm.

T-Mobile already deployed their engineering teams with generators, temporary network solutions like Cells on Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) satellite infrastructure, small cells, WiFi hotspots, Mobile Command Trailers, and many more. These are all aimed at minimizing interruptions for customers.

If you are unable to make a call, you can get help via text or WiFi Calling (with a working WiFi connection, of course). You can get more details about WiFi Calling here.

As a way of helping its customers during this difficult time, T-Mobile is offering free talk, text, and unlimited data for T-Mobile, Sprint consumer and business customers, and T-Mobile Prepaid customers who are not on unlimited plans. The offer is available to customers in select parts of Louisiana and Mississippi except Sprint business Enterprise and Government accounts. The offer is available until September 3rd.

You can stay updated to T-Mobile’s response here.

Source: T-Mobile