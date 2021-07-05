5GforAll coming to Metro by T-Mobile customers: Get a free 5G phone

T-Mobile is helping its prepaid customers be part of the 5G community. Earlier today, the company revealed a new 5G unlimited plan offer for its Metro by T-Mobile customers.

The prepaid brand has launched a new switch and upgrade program that will allow customers to get a free 5G phone and enjoy a discounted monthly price on the plan. Beginning tomorrow, prepaid customers can switch to Metro by T-Mobile and enjoy a $25/month plan that comes with unlimited talk, text, high-speed data and 5G. Additionally, they get a free 5G phone with their device trade-in. The plan regularly costs $50/month. Taxes and fees are included.

This promotion is part of T-Mobile’s #5GforAll campaign where they let users trade-in any working device, even flip phones. In return, they will get to take home the 5G smartphone that T-Mobile is giving away under the promotion. When the campaign launched, it offered the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. It then offered the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and the REVVL V+ 5G.

In addition to getting a free 5G phone, Metro by T-Mobile customers get the most value for a 5G plan. T-Mobile shared that with Cricket Wireless’ 5G plan, customers have to pay $60/month. Meanwhile, Boost Mobile’s “unlimited” plan does not include 5G data yet.

“Our smartphones are our lifelines, and yet a generation of prepaid customers are being left behind in the 5G era by providers and plans that keep them locked on old technology and slow, over-priced connections. If Cricket or Boost won’t upgrade their customers to 5G, Metro by T-Mobile sure will,” T-Mobile Consumer Group Executive Vice President Jon Freier said. “At Metro by T-Mobile, we put customers first. The biggest 5G network at half the price of Boost or Cricket, unlimited data with 5G included AND a free 5G phone? Talk about an easy upgrade.”

Source: T-Mobile