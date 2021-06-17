T-Mobile unveils newest rugged devices for 2021

Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed its plans for its Connecting Heroes service dedicated to first responders. In addition to that, the company also unveiled its newest rugged devices for the year.

One of the devices that T-Mobile revealed today is the rugged Sierra Wireless 5G router. The router comes with extensible multi-network connectivity, dual concurrent gigabit-capable Wi-Fi, dual radios, and gigabit-capable ethernet. The router is now available for purchase.

Apart from the router, T-Mo also announced a couple of rugged devices from Cat: the Cat S62 and a Cat flip phone. According to T-Mobile, these two devices will be available in the summer season. Not much information has been revealed about the flip phone but here are more details about the Cat S62:

This mid-range smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The back is home to a couple of cameras: a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel zoom lens. In front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The rugged phone also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. As a rugged phone, the Cat S62 has earned IP68 certification for sand, dust, and dirt resistance; as well as MIL-SPEC 810H certification. It is also fully waterproof and submersible for up to 5 feet of water for 35 minutes.

T-Mobile will be the exclusive carrier of the Cat S62. If you are interested in this device, you can pick one up for $500. In the meantime, here is their unboxing video of the device:

