T-Mobile 911 call center in Dallas encountered issue, police say it is resolved

On Sunday night, T-Mobile users based in Dallas, TX reported that they experienced a network issue that affected 911 calls. Thankfully, the issue was attended to right away and has been resolved by Monday morning. 

According to Dallas police, there were a total of 50 calls that were affected. The issue did not affect callers but had a problem with the public safety answering service. 

Police said that the public safety answering service encountered a problem with receiving a caller’s automatic location and phone number. These things are important for verification purposes. 

Again, the issue has since been resolved. 

 

