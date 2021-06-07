T-Mobile 911 call center in Dallas encountered issue, police say it is resolved
On Sunday night, T-Mobile users based in Dallas, TX reported that they experienced a network issue that affected 911 calls. Thankfully, the issue was attended to right away and has been resolved by Monday morning.
According to Dallas police, there were a total of 50 calls that were affected. The issue did not affect callers but had a problem with the public safety answering service.
Police said that the public safety answering service encountered a problem with receiving a caller’s automatic location and phone number. These things are important for verification purposes.
Again, the issue has since been resolved.
