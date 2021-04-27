T-Mobile partners with Zyter to make virtual healthcare a reality

T-Mobile has partnered with Zyter, a healthcare provider, to make virtual healthcare solutions available to more organizations and patients. Through the partnership, the two hope to be able to make virtual care more accessible to people.

The partnership makes use of T-Mobile’s network to bring Zyter’s platforms to enterprise customers. As a result, they are able to increase the reach of the software company. The collaboration comes just at the right time with a high demand for virtual healthcare. Since the pandemic, 51% of consumers in the US have shown concern about going to a healthcare facility. With this new partnership, Zyter is able to bring its software solutions to more people over T-Mobile’s vast 5G network.

T-Mobile’s EVP, Mike Katz, shares:

“We believe that every American has the right to quality healthcare that is safe and secure. By partnering with Zyter, we can outfit healthcare organizations of all sizes with solutions that reach more people and enable faster and more reliable virtual care through familiar devices like smartphones and tablets.”

Through the software company, a complete profile of each patient can be created. This includes patient records, scans, and lab results. And the best part about this is that the data can be accessed from the patient’s bedside.

With the need to improve on virtual healthcare solutions, the partnership gives importance to turning this into a reality. By working together, healthcare organizations will have the ability to provide their patients secure and remote collaboration with care teams that can diagnose, monitor, and remotely treat their patients using T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G network.

Source: T-Mobile