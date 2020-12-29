T-Mobile releases software update for OnePlus 8T 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20
It looks like T-Mobile has released a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8T 5G.
A couple of our readers sent us some tips that they received a software update for their devices. Upon checking the link on the update page of the Galaxy S20, it looks like the update was for the Android 11 OS with security patch level 2020-12-01 released yesterday and with versions G988USQS1CTL1/ G988UOYN1CTL1/ G988USQS1CTL1. The size of the update is 241.16MB.
The Samsung update page shows that the security of the device has been improved. It is said to include device stability improvements and bug fixes. It also comes with new and/or enhanced features and improvements for better performance.
Prior to this update, the device received an upgrade to One UI 3 with several improvements.
Did you receive an update to either device today?
Thanks, Jonathan and Chris!