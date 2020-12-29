OnePlus 7T T-Mobile variant currently on sale at B&H

The OnePlus 7T is currently on sale at B&H. For a limited time period, you can get your hands on the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 7T for $349.99.

Originally, the device was priced at $599 when it launched. It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080×2400 resolution. From within, there is a 2.96GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

There are three cameras on the back: a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In front, there is another 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also comes with a 3,800mAh battery, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 2D Face Unlock, NFC, and Android 10 OS.

Considering this is a T-Mobile-branded device, it comes pre-loaded with the Un-carrier’s firmware and apps. The device was originally manufactured and locked for T-Mobile’s network. But it has been unlocked for resale by T-Mobile for quite some time. This means that it can be used on any compatible carrier with some restrictions though. The device is also dependent on T-Mobile for any software updates.

The discount is available until 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, December 31st.

Source: B&H Photo